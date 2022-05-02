The city of Turin on the weekend of May 1, 2022 it was the motoring capital of yesterday and today. In fact, the double event took place at the Lingotto Automotoretrò and Automotoracingwhich was attended by almost 60,000 visitors. Sparco And Autostandar were the main sponsors of the important exhibition dedicated to historic, sports and elaborate cars And competition.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2022 report

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing took place from 28 April to 1 May 2022, with many fans of two and four wheels. After the stop due to the pandemic, the double event got off to a great start, with many fans who reached Turin and the Lingotto, the headquarters of Automotoretrò and Automotoracing.

60,000 visitors attended Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2022

Satisfied also the exhibitors which have also seen a restart on the front of sales. In fact, hundreds of private negotiations were successful in the four days of the fair. Among the most sought-after models and brands, the symbolic cars of the Made in Italy appreciated by the public above all for the quality – price ratio.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2022 celebrations and rallies

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Fiat X 1/9, the 50 + 1 ofAutobianchi A 112 and the 125 years of the Indian, the oldest American motorcycle manufacturer.

Autobianchi A112 rally at Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2022

In the square in Turin, on the other hand, the gatherings of the A112, the Lancia Delta and the 500 Abarth.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2022 performances on the track

In addition to the exhibition, the Automotoretrò and Automotoracing program also saw a lot of excitement in the outdoor area in trackwhere there have been evolutions from driftingperformances on two wheels like those of Hurricane Vinci and the The Great Challenge Trophy which was attended by exceptional pilots such as Tony Cairoli And Monica Caramellino.

Drifting exhibitions in the external area of ​​Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2022

The latter won the Lady Trophy while Tony Cairolibehind the wheel of the Skoda Fabia, took home the final victory of the The Great Challenge Trophy.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2022 auto tuning

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing is also the event dedicated to tuning and at tuned cars. In fact, in Expo Tuning Turin there were more 300 cars with spectacular aesthetic elaborations from all over Europe.

In Expo Tuning Torino there were over 300 tuned cars

The second edition of “Be Better” the contest in which 8 creations challenged each other, judged by exceptional judges such as Sven Schulzorganizer of theEuropean Tuning Showdowne of the part dedicated to Tuning during the Essen Motor Show e Julien Boyer creator of The corner of Fame.

Photo Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2022

