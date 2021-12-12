Home page world

From: Luisa Billmayer

Virologist Christian Drosten answered Ingo Zamperoni’s questions in the daily topic interview. © Screenshot / Tagesthemen

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus has not yet been particularly well researched. For the virologist Christian Drosten, initial findings are no reason to give the all-clear.

Berlin – Corona expert Christian Drosten spoke in the ARD “Tagesthemen” about what he deduced from the first studies on the Omikron variant of the corona virus. The scientist finds it “worrying” how quickly the variant appears to be spreading. One has the impression that “the happening is doubling every three days”. Very precise data from the follow-up from South Africa, Denmark and also England would prove this. “That is significantly faster than we are used to from the Delta variant,” explained Drosten.

Interview with virologist Christian Drosten: Germany is “flying blind”

Although there are indications that the variant entails milder developments, these indications could not be transferred to the German situation. “The immune situation is different in every country,” noted the Charité virologist. Regarding the assessment of the US expert Anthony Fauci, Drosten said that in the United States, for example, significantly more people were infected, which means that the density of those who have recovered is higher.

Drosten is critical of the situation for people who have neither recovered nor vaccinated. “The information from South Africa makes me more concerned,” said Drosten. “What you can see there is that especially the youngest children under five years of age have to go to hospital more often, with severe courses.” have not yet been vaccinated and have not recovered. In medicine, these people are referred to as “immunologically naive”.

Drosten concludes from these findings that the Omikron variant could only cause mild courses in vaccinated and convalescent people due to their basic immunity. In “immunologically naive” people, however, he feared infections with more severe symptoms. Because there is no data from Germany so far and the situation in the Federal Republic cannot be compared with other countries, Drosten describes the situation as “flying blind”. Nevertheless, he demands quick decisions from politicians.

Christian Drosten in the daily topic interview: Omikron variant works differently in every country

The virologist particularly emphasizes one measure. “Anyone who can, should now be boosted immediately and all those who have not been vaccinated have to sit down again and think carefully about whether they want to keep it up,” says Drosten’s clear appeal.

When will the pandemic finally come to an end? "I can't promise that we won't be able to do that next year," said Drosten with regard to the future. "We are on the way to an endemic state," Drosten made clear. "This virus will become a normal cold virus. What isn't fortune telling is that it will stop – anytime soon. Next year, the year after next, maybe in three years. But then it's over. "Zamperoni sighs briefly and looks somewhat resigned. Then the interview is over. (lb)