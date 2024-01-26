From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/26/2024 – 12:07

With 12 terabytes of information, the equivalent of 78 million pages of PDF documents, the largest data leak of history compromises 26 billion records, which bring together information from internet users around the globe and even from Brazilian government organizations.

MOAB (an acronym in English for “mother of all leaks”) was discovered by cybersecurity researcher and owner of Security Discovery, Ukrainian Bob Dyachenko, together with a team from the “CyberNews” website.

The 26 billion records are contained in 3,800 folders. Researchers believe that this super leak contains new data that has never been exposed in this way. They are: emails, passwords, telephone numbers, usernames, addresses, card numbers and documents. With this information, malicious people can steal identities and cause financial losses.

In order for people to know if they were a victim of this leak, “CyberNews” compiled the data in the checker “Check if your data has been leaked”, in which you can enter your email or telephone number to check whether the information has been exposed on the internet at some point.

If you discover that your data is in this leak, Bob Diachenko recommends not panicking, as “most of this information was already circulating in the public domain, so assume that your information is already there”.

To avoid being the target of attacks, it is important to update passwords, avoid the same combination on more than one service and activate two-factor authentication.

According to the compilation compiled by “CyberNews”, the largest number of records, around 1.4 billion, comes from the Chinese instant messaging application Tecent QQ. There is also Weibo (504 million), MySpace (360 million), X (formerly Twitter – 281 million), Deezer (258 million), LinkedIn (251 million), AdultFriendFinder (220 million), Adobe (153 million), Canva ( 143 million), VK (101 million), Daily Motion (86 million), Dropbox (69 million), Telegram (41 million) and many other companies and organizations.

The leak also contains records from several government organizations in the US, Germany, the Philippines, Turkey and other countries.

In Brazil, at least 39 websites have been targets of hacker attacks in recent years and are part of the super leak. They are: CCAA; CPFL (Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz); Ragazzo; Uncomplicated; Virtual Bookshelf; Habib's; James Delivery; Pernambucanas; Petrobras; Riachuelo; SP Trans; USP (University of São Paulo) and Vakinha.