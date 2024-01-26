CAPCOM has released the launch trailer for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, available on console and PC. As previously anticipated, we will find not only in this collection already included all the DLC released in the pastbut there will be new features such as mode Animation Studioin which we can create customized scenes, Orchestra Hallin which to listen to the iconic songs of the franchise, and finally Art Libraryin which we will be able to admire over 400 illustrations.

I remind you that the title is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Launch Trailer

Test your legal prowess in Apollo Justice™: Ace Attorney™ Trilogy – out now! Milan (25 January 2024) – Gripping twists make their return today with Apollo Justice™: Ace Attorney™ Trilogy, now available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Windows 11! Engage in thrilling legal duels with fan-favorite rookie lawyer Apollo Justice and his iconic colleagues, Phoenix Wright and Athena Cykes, in this comprehensive collection that includes Apollo Justice™: Ace Attorney™, Phoenix Wright™: Ace Attorney™ – Dual Destinies And Phoenix Wright™: Ace Attorney™ – Spirit of Justice. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy introduces a host of new features, including updated and improved 1080p, smoother animations, 16:9 aspect ratio and a user interface built from scratch for modern screen sizes. Both new and veteran lawyers can explore the legal landscape seamlessly thanks to the Back Log feature, which allows you to revisit cases so you don't miss any dialogue. Additionally, players can choose to start or revisit any game, chapter or section of the collection. Players can further explore the compelling processes of the collection thanks to additional features full of special content! Animation studio : Create your own legal story in the Animation Studio by blending actions, iconic phrases, gestures and cut-scene animations of fan-favorite characters.

: Create your own legal story in the Animation Studio by blending actions, iconic phrases, gestures and cut-scene animations of fan-favorite characters. Orchestra Hall : Immerse yourself in 175 pieces of music from every title in the collection and previous Ace Attorney orchestra concerts, plus animated Ace Attorney characters for a symphony of courtroom magic.

: Immerse yourself in 175 pieces of music from every title in the collection and previous Ace Attorney orchestra concerts, plus animated Ace Attorney characters for a symphony of courtroom magic. Art Library : Explore the works that bring courtroom stories to life with over 400 Ace Attorney illustrations, images, and wallpapers.

: Explore the works that bring courtroom stories to life with over 400 Ace Attorney illustrations, images, and wallpapers. Previously available DLC – Now Free: Enjoy a selection of paid DLC previously released as part of this collection, including costume packs and special episodes! To find out the latest information on Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogyvisit the official website here.

Source: CAPCOM