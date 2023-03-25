In 2023, already the author of the decisive goal for qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Romelu scored three goals at the home of the “enemy” Ibrahimovic and showed growing athletic condition. The Piacenza coach considers him essential in a very hot April for the Nerazzurri

That Inter were interested in Romelu Lukaku’s performance in Belgium’s away match against Sweden made him understand the speed with which, at the time of Big Rom’s second of three goals, the official Twitter account of the club in via della Liberazione chirped: “Friday night: we see double ⚽⚽ Big Rom is on fire”. His hat-trick with the national team is a real “booster” for the Antwerp centre-forward’s morale. And having signed it at… the home of the “enemy” Ibrahimovic (the two challenged each other for 12 minutes: from the 73rd minute, when the Swede entered, to the 85th minute, when the Belgian came out), represents a won derby. Will it be an appetizer of what the Milanese will experience in the Champions League semifinal?

WHAT NUMBERS — Romelu, who took home the match ball, has now reached 71 goals with Belgium: he had already been the top scorer in the history of the Diavoli Rossi for some time and is now in fifth place in the all-time best striker list with their respective national teams (Cristiano Ronaldo 120 centers, Puskas 84, Lewandowski 78, Kocsis 75, Klose and Lukaku 71). In the national team it is his third hat-trick after those of 26 May 2014 against Luxembourg (5-1) and against Gibraltar on 31 August 2017 (9-0). To find a hat-trick with a club shirt, however, you have to go back to 2016-17 when he signed a trio (with an Everton shirt) against Sunderland (September 12, 2016) and even a poker at Bournemouth (February 4, 2017). Singular the exultation with the military salute and the index finger in front of the mouth after the 1-0 draw: the same as his national team mate Doku, forced to retire due to an injury in recent days. See also Lukaku is the light at the end of the tunnel: from today he is back on the pitch

THE REAL BIG ROM — Having overcome the inflammation in his left knee, the last physical hitch after the double injury to his left thigh that has tormented him since last August and made him experience a half-service World Cup, 2023 has started with the handbrake on, but now is taking a different turn than the tormented first part of this season. With Inter he scored from penalties against both Udinese and Spezia as well as signing the winning goal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Porto. With the Nerazzurri shirt he has 5 goals in 19 appearances. Inzaghi will certainly have seen with pleasure the performance of his number 90 who demonstrated his ability to score from open play (three goals out of three against Sweden), something he only managed with Inter against Porto in 2023, but above all to have a growing athletic condition. In recent days he has trained very well and has been on the pitch for 85 minutes, demonstrating that he was fine. Otherwise the German coach would have replaced him. In view of an April in which Inter will have 9 official matches and will see his fate decided (or almost) in the three competitions in which he is competing, Lukaku’s hat-trick is good news for the Piacenza coach. From now on Simone could interrupt the relay recently carried out between the Belgian and Dzeko and entrust the center forward shirt to Romelu with the same frequency as Antonio Conte in the two Inter years. Summary of previous episodes for those who don’t remember them: Lukaku always played anyway. See also MotoGP | Morbidelli: "We have to use our weapons"

GROWING FINAL — The Nerazzurri number 90 in this season finale doesn’t want to “just” lend a hand to Inter qualifying for the next Champions League, making as much progress as possible in Europe and maybe even winning the Coppa Italia. Beyond trophies and team results, he aims to give answers … from a personal point of view like those in Sweden. To convince Marotta and Ausilio to keep him again next year. Big Rom is on loan from Chelsea, but he wants to play it again next season with the Nerazzurri shirt. And Inter in turn hope to keep him, but at more advantageous economic conditions than the current ones (7.8 million for the loan). At the end of the season, the Nerazzurri and the Blues will talk about it. Meanwhile Lukaku hopes to score again and send other messages: to make everyone understand that he is back.

