The conflict between Karim Benzema and the technical director of the France national team, Didier Deschamps has taken a new turn. He Forward of the real Madrid has declined to attend the tribute organized by the French Football Federation to the recently retired players of the national selective, among which are Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Blaise Matuidi and Raphael Varane.

According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, Karim Benzema notified the French Football Federation of his absence and the reason is obvious: he does not want to meet Didier Deschampswith whom he has had numerous disagreements in recent years.

The reason for the enmity between the two is the exclusion of the striker from the Qatar World Cup 2022. Karim Benzema c.directly blames the coach for his absence in the tournament, since he considers that he could have been called up for the World Cup qualifiers, where Franciwas a finalist.

This new episode reflects that the war between the player and the French technical director remains open with no solution in sight.