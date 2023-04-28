Millionaires gave one of the dances they like the most, a dance of toccata, of great goals, of Chileans, of applause, of choirs, of celebration. She had a partner who lived up to it, an America that promised more than it delivered, but fought to the end. Millionaires won with a new sample of good play, and although they stopped at the auction, they won well: 4-3, in a great match.

The orchestra played Mackalister Silva, as usual. To his rhythm, Millonarios danced on the grass. It was a Millionaires who even had adversities, to show that this team also knows how to come back. America was scared with lighting: uA player by Adrián Ramos, who qualified for himself, with Llinás as a defenseless witness, and then made the pass back so that Facundo Suárez, after 22 minutes, defined and put the advantage for the scarlet.

America is filled with confidence, but the problem is that Millionaires have plenty. Gamero’s team didn’t panic, they don’t know about that, what they know is playing and looking forward. And that was how he went in search of the quick tie. Not just any tie, Mackalister almost painted a work of art with a Chilean that had to be a goal, it was fair with his acrobatics, but no, the ball went over the top, close. From the stands, with that sung goal that was not, it was felt that this Millionaires passed by.

The draw came fast. In the air game, another of the hidden weapons of this team. A corner kick, Llinás brushes the ball back, and Arias was waiting for it and twisting not to miss, he hit and scored 1-1 in 31 minutes. So the blue team has already taken off all the pressure, if it had any.

It was already a matter of minutes for a new goal play to be born on those feet. Silva appeared, what he did not do as a Chilean he did with an exquisite assist to Leonardo Castro who invented his own trick, a great heel, and it was a goal, 2-1 to delirium in Bogotá.

Millionaires went to rest with authority. He knew how to come from less to more, he knew how to appease the spirits of America, which was losing intensity.

game to the end

In the second half, Millonarios did not allow América to resurface, they finished it off with the third goal, or so it seemed, at Silva’s feet, that he was not going to go home without his personal celebration, and he defined Cortés’ pass very well . El Campín vibrated, blue, happy.

And another great goal was missing, that of Cortés, who took advantage of the defensive failure, a terrible confusion of the central defenders, and accommodated the ball to an impossible corner for Novoa, 4-1. It seemed beaten, but no.



América managed to close the gap, 4-2, it was Facundo who crawled to hit a creeping center and score with more enthusiasm than aesthetics, no nerves, they were thinking of the blue stands, there were less than 10 minutes to go, but already Quiñones appeared in discount to put all the pressure on with a great goal: he bathed the ambassador goalkeeper almost from midfield, and 4-3…

Millionaires went from dancing to tension, but their final mistakes were not paid so dearly, it was not enough for America for the epic. That was all for a great match that should not have ended,

