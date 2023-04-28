Mexico.- The crown of the greatest exponent of regional Mexican music is currently being disputed between Featherweight and Natanael Cano, who have managed to position themselves as two of the most great influences in the last times.

This debate about which of the two young artists is more successful than the other has generated several lawsuits between users on social networks, and despite the fact that the ‘PRC’ interpreters have denied that there is a bad relationship between them, fans of the music divide their preferences.

In fact, ‘double P’ and ‘Nata’ have done more than one collaboration, songs that are among the most listened to worldwide, including ‘AMG’ and ‘PRC’, but it is Featherweight who has managed to lead the genresince he has left great personalities far behind, positioning himself in the position number one of the Global Top of the platform Spotify.

It is for this reason that thousands of people have assured that Hassan Emilio Kabande LaijaOr ‘Featherweight’, is officially the king of the Mexican regional at 23 years of age.

However, there are people that it was Natanael Cano who invented the genre of ‘corridos lying down‘ and even Doble P included the name of his colleague in some of his interviews, revealing that it was Cano who inspired him to dedicate himself completely to the music industry.

“Natanael Cano is a star, I have never said this, it is the first time I am going to say it, but for me he is the king, the one who opened the way, he opened the seas for us to make our shitter, for me he is like Jay Z or Kanye West of the corridos, the boss”, explained the singer born in Zapopan for the program ‘Vamos a calmarno’.

In fact, big stars like Angela AguilarDanna Paola and Bad Bunny, have promoted their taste for the work that both Featherweight and Natanael Cano do, since they publish stories on social networks with their background songs.

Featherweight wins or ‘Double P’

39 million monthly listeners on the Spotify platform

With a short history, it has attracted millions to the community of the lying down or warlike corridos.

He participated in the 2023 Coachella Festival with Becky G, where they presented ‘Chanel’

Positioned as the most listened to artist on Spotify globally, surpassing Miley Cyrus and Bad Bunny

First group artist to be invited to the famous American program ‘The Tonight Show’, hosted by Jimmy Fallon

Achievements of Nathanael Cano