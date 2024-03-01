In the past few hours the House of Big Brother was shaken by the temporary exit of Marco Maddaloni. A decision on which countless theories have flared up from users. The judoka would have asked to speak with the authors of the program in the confessional, but he never left the room. The first to notice his absence was Greta, who saw Federico enter the confessional without finding Marco again.

Marco Maddaloni: the production of Big Brother makes the sad announcement

At that point, a discussion arose between the participants of the program and Beatrice (Luzzi, the first finalist of this edition) declared: “He asked to read the contract”. A thousand speculations have emerged online, with even some heated criticism leveled against the judoka. The usual keyboard lions, who, as often happens, seize every opportunity to throw poison, even when they ignore the real unfolding of events.

In a post published on the relevant official Instagram page, the GF now writes: “The Big Brother team embraces Marco Maddaloni tightly in this moment of great pain”. Beyond that, he prefers to avoid dwelling on it. One thing is, however, certain: behind the choice there is a serious reason, concerning the family. Probably, a loved one flew into the sky. It now remains to be seen who specifically.

Since the news is new, no one, except the parties directly involved, are aware of the situation; However, a couple of theories seem to be the most credible: either Marco Maddaloni's father or his father-in-law passed away. At the bottom of the message left on social media, fans and viewers express words of condolence, mixed with a bit of anger, towards the eternal bad thinkers. Rampant prejudices have once again raged. Followers rally around Marco Maddaloni.