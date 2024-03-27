The runner-up of Big Brother, Beatrice Luzzi, does not show up at the final party of the program, fans are worried about this absence

Very often disappointments lead us to make particular decisions that are far from our way of being. This does not mean that a certain action is wrong or not, but it demonstrates our state of mind at a specific moment. It will be precisely because of the disappointment that Beatrice Luzzi she didn't show up at the party Big Brother? Let's discover together the motivation for this decision.

Beatrice Luzzi

For a few days, to be precise from 25 March 2024, the Big Brother has ended, with an ending defined by many as a surprise. In fact, in the final, the public decided to reward Perla Vatiero, who arrived in the house when the program had already begun. The other finalist was disappointed with the result Beatrice Luzzi, who was inside the house for seven long months. During this period there were many clashes between the roommates and Beatrice who had to face some really difficult moments.

In fact, while he was inside the house of Big Brotherher father passed away and this caused her a huge ache. At the time of Perla's award ceremony, Beatrice sportingly accepts the defeat and thanks all her fans through her social media. Last night, however, many wondered where Beatrice was, who was greatly absent from the event party of the Big Brother. In fact, the actress did not show up at the party which, like every year, is held at the end of the program.

Everyone present, with the exception of Simona Tagli, Giampiero Mughini, Samira Lui, Jill Cooper, Arnold Cardaropoli, Massimiliano Varrese, Monia La Ferrera, Rosanna Fratello, Sara Ricci, Alex Schwazer and Beatrice Luzzi. The absence of the runner-up raised some eyebrows doubt. Apparently the reason for this absence is very simple and does not concern grudges or disappointments, but work commitments.

In fact, yesterday Beatrice Luzzi went to Milan to record the episode of very true which saw her as the protagonist. The return to Rome was difficult given the delay of the trains and therefore, the woman preferred to return home to her children Elijah And Valentine.