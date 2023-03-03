Big Brother Vip 2022-2023, eliminated today: who was eliminated?

BIG BROTHER VIP 2022-2023 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of the Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 episode broadcast today, Thursday 2 March 2023, on Canale 5? In nominations were Nikita Pelizon, Antonella Fiordelisi, Edoardo Donnamaria, Sara Altobello and Edo Tavassi. Having to leave the Casa di Cinecittà was… NEWS UPDATE…

How to vote

We have seen who was eliminated (or eliminated) today – Thursday 2 March 2023 – by Big Brother Vip 2022, but how do you vote for the competitors? Every week the public will be called upon to decide who should stay and who should leave the house of GFVip 7 by choosing who to eliminate from among the nominees. There will be several different ways to do this. Let’s see the 4 channels to vote:

MEDIASET INFINITY APP: from your smartphone or tablet, simply access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once you have finished registering, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference.

from your smartphone or tablet, simply access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once you have finished registering, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference. WEBSITE: once registered on the official website of the programme, access the TELEVOTE section to cast your vote.

once registered on the official website of the programme, access the TELEVOTE section to cast your vote. SMART TVs: those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app.

those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app. SMS: the classic SMS method to the number 477.000.2. indicating the name of the competitor to be eliminated and/or saved. The maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on your operator.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen who was eliminated today at Big Brother Vip 2022-2023, but where to see the episodes on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast free-of-charge on Canale 5 on Monday and Thursday evenings (attention: possible changes) at 21.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Then, as usual, the day-time on Canale 5 and Italia 1 is scheduled. But that’s not all: the breaking news from the House will reach us live. The appointment is with Alfonso Signorini every Monday and Thursday at around 4.45 pm on Canale 5. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the protagonists of the VIP reality show live every day. On the free Mediaset Extra channels (from 9.00 to 6.00 the following morning). E La5 (from Monday to Friday at 12.30 and from Monday to Saturday from 1 am).