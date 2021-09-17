Big Brother Vip 2021, eliminated today: who was eliminated?
BIG BROTHER VIP 2021 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of the episode of Big Brother Vip 2021 broadcast today, Friday 17 September 2021? The three Princesses, Jessica, Lucrezia and Clarissa Haile Selassié were nominated. The nominees, as explained by the conductor Alfonso Signorini at the end of the last episode, did not go to televoting but had to pay a pledge: to live in the house but then sleep in the “Hovel”.
Competitors
But what are the competitors of Big Brother Vip 2021? Here is the list of VIPs who entered the House:
- Ainett Spephens
- Aldo Montano
- Alex Belli
- Amedeo Goria
- Andrea Casalino
- Carmen Russo
- Clarissa
- Jessica and Lucrezia Hailé Selassié
- Davide Silvestri
- Francesca Cipriani
- Gianmaria Antinolfi
- Giucas Casella
- Jo Squillo
- Katia Ricciarelli
- Manila Nazzaro
- Manuel Bortuzzo
- Miriana Trevisan
- Nicola Pisu
- Raffaella Fico
- Samy Youssef
- Soleil Anastasia Rises
- Sophie Codegoni
- Tommaso Eletti
How to vote
We have seen who was eliminated today – September 17, 2021 – by Big Brother Vip 2021, but how do you vote for the competitors? Each week the public will be asked to decide who should stay and who should leave the GFVip 6 house, choosing who to eliminate from among the nominees. There will be several different ways to do this. Let’s see the 4 channels to vote:
- MEDIASET INFINITY APP: from your smartphone or tablet you just need to access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once registration is complete, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference.
- WEBSITE: once registered on the official website of the program, access the TELEVOTO section to cast your vote.
- SMART TV: those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in to Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app.
- SMS: the classic method of SMS to the number 477.000. 2. indicating the name of the competitor to be deleted and / or saved. The maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on your operator.
