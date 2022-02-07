Leroy, one of the inhabitants of the Big Brother house, has received an official warning for transgressive behavior. A spokesperson for RTL has a message about this from Show news confirmed. If Leroy is guilty of this kind of excess one more time, he will have to leave the house.











Leroy’s actions have sparked a lot of commotion on social media in recent days. The live stream showed how the 31-year-old resident of the house felt himself and peered into other residents in the shower. The images were widely shared on social media.

“Zero tolerance means taking immediate action and implementing appropriate consequences,” said the RTL spokesperson. ‘That can also mean addressing someone directly about behavior and emphasizing the consequences if the behavior persists.’ It is not the first time in the existence of Big Brother that a resident gets a warning, but it doesn’t happen often.

Leroy has also been put in touch with a psychologist so he can learn why it's not appropriate to feel yourself in front of others or why it's not normal to peek in the shower.

