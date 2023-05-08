Verstappen, one-man show in Miami

A max Verstappen impressively took home the Miami Grand Prix for the second time in two years. The ninth position on the starting grid, the result not only of bad luck but also of his mistake in the first attempt of Q3, further motivated the world champion, who did not miss a corner and was able to make the hard tires last well 46 laps, even giving the impression of being able to further lengthen the stint. At -11 from the end, the time was ripe to mount the averages, with which we are literally ate Sergio Perez, downcast for the way he finished second, more than for the result itself. And team principal Chris Horner he could do nothing but applaud his champion.

Horner’s words

“Yes, ‘mamma mia’ is the right word! From lap 20 to 42 Max had an incredible pace with tires that had 20 laps more than Checo’s, and did damage to his race. When he came back to mount the medium he had a big advantage: it was a great battle between the two, very correct, and for us to get the fifth win of the year was fantastic“, these are the words of the Red Bull team principal a Sky Sports F1.

“Max was so angry yesterday after his mistake that he arrived super motivated for today’s race. We chose the hard one with him at the start, even if it was the worst strategy in the simulations, but he made it work. All weekend Max was dynamiteespecially from turns 2 and 6 he was impressive, then he made a mistake in qualifying which however gave him further motivation to make up for it in the race“.

Problems? In Monte-Carlo (maybe)

“Checo also had a great race, but Max was extraordinary today and it wasn’t easy to beat. Points are done on Sunday, so sometimes you have to compromise something, and if you have to emphasize something, you have to do it on Sunday, so we focus on the race“, Horner continued. “There will be races like Monaco and Singapore where qualifying will be crucial, so the Ferraris are very quick on one lap Monaco or other tracks could cause us some problems“.