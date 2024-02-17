In September La Mole returns to the small screen in place of Big Brother which will take a one-year break

Big Brother, a well-known reality show broadcast on Channel 5, this year did not have the hoped-for ratings. In fact, Mediaset's top brass have noticed something over the years decrease constant in the audience. In the 2023 edition, still currently on air, it was decided to return to the initial format of the program. The contestants who have passed the famous red door they are not only just VIPs, but mostly ordinary people. Despite these changes, the program did not take off. So, the Big Brother will take one forced break for one year. In her place she will return to the small screen The mole.

Mediaset, a company founded by Silvio Berlusconi, has been producing formats that fascinate millions of Italians for years. One of these is certainly the Big Brother, a program born in 2000. At the beginning of its history, the house's contestants were ordinary people who, for months, had to share the same home. Obviously this forced coexistence leads to problems and tensions, but it also allows the birth of loves and friendships.

Over the years the format has changed slightly revisited with the version VIP. The competitors in this case are only people from the world of show. Italians love the program but it seems that this year the public did not appreciate the program very much.

The you listen are at historic lows and Mediaset he had to make a very important decision. It was decided to impose a forced break on Big Brother. In its place, the rumors that see the return to the small screen of The mole. The journalist makes the announcement Gabriele Parpiglia That He says:

“La Talpa officially returns in September, they are no longer rumors. So in September La Tapla will officially return and Big Brother will rest for a year.”

The hypothesized break is for a year, but we will see if the well-known show will be kept in boxes in the attic only for that period.