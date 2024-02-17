Despicable Me: plot, characters and streaming on Italia 1

Tonight, Saturday 17 February 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Despicable Me, a 2010 film directed by Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud, will be broadcast. But let's see together all the information in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

Felonius Gru (simply called Gru), an aspiring supervillain famous for being one of the baddest people in the city, takes pleasure in causing mischief and seeing other people suffer and is in possession of a series of devices that allow him to perform all kinds of badness. This “badness” arises due to the fault of the protagonist's mother who was not a good parent for little Gru.

After receiving news of the theft of the Great Pyramid of Cheops by another mysterious villain, Gru announces to the Minions, mysterious yellow humanoids who make up Gru's workforce, that he intends to carry out a theft that will conquer the world: steal the moon. On the wave of enthusiasm for this project, Gru goes to a mysterious “Villains' Bank”, where he asks for a loan to carry out his plan, which he is denied because he is still missing a fundamental part of the mission: the shrink ray. . On this occasion, Gru meets Vector, a nice but pathetic supervillain who reveals himself to be the mysterious thief of the pyramid. This makes the incredulous Gru hate him, even freezing his head off out of spite. Gru finally manages to steal the shrink ray, but it is stolen from him by Vector, who has much more advanced technologies than those available to Gru.

Despicable Me: characters and voice actors

We have seen the plot of Despicable Me, but who are the characters and their Italian voice actors? Here they are:

Max Giusti: Crane

Edoardo Stoppacciaro: Vector

Nanni Baldini: Doctor Nefario

Manuela Andrei: Gru's mother

Alessandro Budroni: Mr. Perkins

Angela Brusa: Miss Hattie

Rossa Caputo: Margo

Veronica Benassi: Edith

Arianna Vignoli: Agnes

Franco Mannella: Fred McDade

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Despicable Me live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Saturday 17 February 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.