Leaders of the A Liberdade Avança coalition, by Javier Milei, rule out a victory in the first round | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The provisional results of Argentina’s presidential elections have not yet been released by the Electoral Court. However, the political forces of the main candidates, Javier Milei and Sergio Massa, are already planning a second round, on November 19th.

Libertarian Milei’s A Liberdade Avança party has ruled out that he will be able to be elected in the first round of the general elections in Argentina, held this Sunday (22).

The statement was made by Guillermo Francos, spokesman for the party and appointed as a possible Minister of the Interior in a possible government of the economist. He made a statement after the polls closed to comment that the candidate is waiting “very calmly” for the results.

“Nobody thinks about winning in the first round, we all always thought there would be a second round. Let’s wait for the results of the vote,” said Francos.

Despite confirming that the party command did not have “concrete data”, he said he was “confident” when asked if Milei would be in the second round.

According to the news portal Infobaethe União pela Pátria party, led by government candidate Sergio Massa, is also confident that it will surpass the percentage achieved on August 13th, thus going into the second round against Milei.

According to data from the Electoral Court, the country recorded the lowest percentage in a general election – both in the first and second rounds – since the country’s return to democracy in 1983.

The lowest number had been recorded in 2007, when 76.20% of voters went to the polls in the first round, in which Cristina Kirchner was elected president for the first time.