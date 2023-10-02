This week in ‘Big Brother Chile’ the new nominees were announced, who could leave the reality show this Sunday, October 1. It is important to emphasize that the permanence of the contestants within the Chilevisión program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the public; since the people will decide by their vote who leaves the competition. In this note, find out the schedule and how to watch the elimination for free.

Big Brother Chile LIVE: follow the program minute by minute Coni no longer wants to leave Ignacia told Coni not to give people the pleasure of resigning. At this, Coni laughed and said that she no longer wanted to leave. She finds herself putting her belongings in the closet again. Jennifer breaks down after fight with Coni Jennifer assured that Coni is wrong for calling her a traitor. “I’m very sorry, but I’m not going to stop her. My conscience is clear,” she said. Ignacia cries to Coni so that he does not leave Nacha was affected by Coni’s decision: “Don’t leave, you bastard, just because of what that man said,” Ignacia said. “It’s not because of that. It’s because she (Jennifer) can’t come and push me like that,” she responded. Coni goes to the confessional Coni asked to speak with ‘Big Brother’ and assured that he will resign from the program. “Either I leave or they take her out. She can’t come and push me like that, it’s not the first time she’s done it. She’s a traitor,” said Coni. “Stay calm,” replied ‘Big Brother’. See also Why did Arenales become a trend after South Korea's victory over Portugal? Coni asks to leave the party Coni assures that he will resign from the program after fighting with Jennifer. Coni confronts Estefania Estefanía went to talk to Jennifer, but upon seeing this, Coni approached and confronted Estefanía: “Don’t talk to me about me, don’t talk about me,” she shouted. Jennifer affected by Coni’s reaction Jennifer talks to Francisco about Coni’s attitude, and she approaches to confront him: “I don’t want to talk to him or you (…) Save yourself,” Coni said. Sebastián wants to make things up with Jennifer Sebastian looked for Jennifer to talk and admitted that he misses her. “Don’t look for me, you’re going to find me,” Jennifer responded, reciprocating the hug. Coni finds out that Fran and Jennifer talked Coni talks to Francisco about Fran and Jennifer’s conversation. “I’m going to talk to her now,” she said. Fran settles her differences with Jennifer After Fran’s abrupt first departure from the reality show, the blonde reunited with Jennifer with whom she did not hesitate to settle her differences: “The truth is that I wish you the best,” she said. Nacha and Estefanía face each other Ignacia and Estefanía have an argument before entering the party organized by Big Brother. Fran and Scarlette start an argument Fran went looking for Scarlette to confront her about what she said about her. However, the conversation ended in an argument in the room. Sebastián wants to know who Coni voted for 24 hours before the fight between Coni and Jennifer, Sebastián asked her who she voted for in the nomination. “I don’t have to tell you,” Coni said. See also "Big Brother Chile": how and where to VOTE to eliminate a nominee from the Chilean reality show? Coni confesses Coni goes to the confessional and was emphatic that she wants to leave the program: “Either she (Jennifer) leaves or I leave. I don’t care,” she said. Coni loses his temper Coni argues with Jennifer and the rest of her colleagues and asks to resign from the program: “Don’t let her touch me. I’m going to speak in the confessional, this woman can’t touch me,” she said, referring to Jennifer. The fight between Coni and Jennifer is broadcast without editing Jennifer talks about the argument she had with Coni: “I may love her a lot, but she didn’t have to say that,” she said about who was her friend. Who’s leaving tonight? Fran, Raimundo or Scarlette, one of them will leave the competition tonight.

What time to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’?: schedule by country

Each episode of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast through the channel’s signal Chilevision. Below, we show you what time you can tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country you are in:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm Peru: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Colombia: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Chili: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Venezuela: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Uruguay: 11.30 pm

Where to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’?

Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE through the open signal and on the internet through its official platforms. You also have the option to follow the minute by minute HERE on The Republic.

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

You can watch the broadcast of ‘Big Brother Chile’ on the channel Chilevision LIVE through these different cable services:

VTR: channel 21 (Santiago)/711

channel 21 (Santiago)/711 DirecTV: channel 151/1151

channel 151/1151 Movistar: channel 121/811

channel 121/811 Clear: channel 55/555

channel 55/555 YouVes HD: channel 57

channel 57 Entel: channel 66

channel 66 World: anal 15/515

anal 15/515 GTD/Telsur: channel 21/27.

‘Big Brother Chile’: this week’s nominees

This Sunday, October 1, a new participant from ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be eliminated. Below, find out who was nominated this week:

List of nominees in ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Instagram/Big Brother Chile

How to vote in ‘Big Brother Chile’?

If you want to eliminate one of the nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone messages. To do this, you just have to send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality show to 3331.

This is not the only option that the program’s followers have to choose the next person to leave the house. Through Payment Market, You can also cast your vote:

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES It costs 3,990 pesos

It costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES It costs 6,990 pesos.

It is important to highlight that, in this way, you will be able to increase the chances that the next eliminated will have one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE: https://granhermano.celcom.cl