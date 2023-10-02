Forecasts for Public Assistance celebrated this Sunday October 1st the favorite draw of the betting house, Melate, Revancha and Revanchita that today has a accumulated purse of 501 million pesos.

Melate, Revancha y Revanchita is the approved Predictions draw and this game is held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays after the closing of sales, which runs from automatically at 9:15 p.m.

This raffle has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you only have to choose 7 numbers at random that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural and the seventh is called additional number.

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

Melate |

Revenge |

Revanchita |

To win, the numbers on your wheel must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, the greater your prize.