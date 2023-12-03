These are the words of the host: “If it disgusted you, why did you renew your contract?”

In recent days the name of Enzo Ghinazzi, aka Pupo, has been occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The singer spoke out about his experience as a commentator at the Big Brother. During the last episode of very true aired, Alfonso Signorini decided to respond to the singer’s words.

This is what was stated by baby regarding his experience as a commentator at Big Brother:

I was a commentator on Big Brother for two years, there was a pandemic and I had little to do: but I never saw a minute of Big Brother in my life. There was someone who followed him for me, a TV author. I didn’t have the strength to look at him because of how much he pissed me off.

Guest of very true, Alfonso Signorini decided to respond to the singer and comment on what he declared on the reality show. These were the words that the host released in the living room of Silvia Toffanin:

It was a cold shower, I always had a good relationship with him and hearing things from him chilled me.

And, continuing with his speech, Alfonso Signorini he added: