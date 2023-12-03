The Israeli Army reported this Sunday that its troops continue attacking “terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip and ordered the evacuation of six neighborhoods in the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the enclave.

“During the night, Air Force fighter jets and helicopters attacked terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorist tunnels, command centers and weapons storage facilities,” the military spokesperson announced in a statement.

“In addition, under the direction of the ground troops of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a drone eliminated five Hamas terrorists”added the text.

According to the Army, during the last 24 hours, its troops also attacked from the sea and destroyed “terrorist infrastructure” of the Islamist group Hamas, in addition to “weapons and ships” belonging to the organization.

This announcement comes in parallel with a message from the Arabic spokesman for the Israeli Army, Avichay Adraee, who through his social network account enclave.

“Dear residents of the Gaza Strip, the IDF has resumed its vigorous actions against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. We kindly inform you of the following in order to preserve your safety and security,” Adraee wrote, alongside a list of neighborhoods accompanied by a map that details where the population of each area should evacuate.

“Obeying evacuation instructions is the surest way to preserve your safety, your lives, and that of your families. If Hamas members still prevent you from doing so, Contact us through social networks”added the message.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed last night that he will continue his “justified war“despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire, given the profound degradation of the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

“The Israeli occupation continues to expand its attacks against civilians after the end of the truce, and has not left an inch in the Strip without bombing,” Ashraf al Qudra, spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, commented shortly before.

In the first 36 hours alone after the end of the truce on Friday morning, 193 Gazans were killed and another 652 wounded in “dozens of Israeli massacres,” he denounced.

In total, since the war began, There are 15,207 dead and 40,652 injured, of which 70% of the victims are children and women. Furthermore, according to the latest figures released, nearly 80% of the 2.3 million inhabitants of Gaza have become internally displaced as a result of the Israeli offensive.

The war broke out on October 7 after a Hamas attack that included the launching of thousands of rockets towards Israel and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and They kidnapped another 240 in Israeli communities near the Strip.

EFE

