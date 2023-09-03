The Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, coach of the Uruguayan National Team, gave a hot press conference this Saturday, in which he explained why he is not going to call Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani for the start of the tie and in which he had a heated exchange with a journalist.

Bielsa assured in a press conference that he did not call Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani since both forwards are “high-impact figures and the information is received”.

Bielsa stressed that he talks a lot with soccer players like Ignacio Laquintana, Santiago Bueno, and Brian Ocampo since “they don’t offer as much information as others.”

In addition, the Argentine technical director argued that the cycle of the Pistolero and the Matador in the Uruguayan team “is not over.”

The list of summoned for the matches on September 8 against Chile at the Centenario Stadium, at 6 pm in Colombia, and on Tuesday the 12th against Ecuador at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado, at the same time, has not yet been announced.

As soon as Bielsa took over as Uruguay’s technical director, he assured that one of the first actions he was going to carry out is “chat with the national team’s leaders.”

However, he did not do this and explained the reasons: “When I started working, Cavani expressed that his time in the national team had not ended as did Luis Suárez. That is why with these two pieces of information I did not need to speak with them They became, from my point of view, summonable players”.

“My obligation is to decide who I have to summon. I don’t want to argue why a player is not summoned. Of course, Suárez and Cavani have a hierarchy that differentiates them. If I explain the reasons why I summon or not, the question would arise as to whether explain my decisions. Because every time I give a list I look at 42 players and I end up citing 22”, pointed out the Argentine.

Under this point, Bielsa avoided that when summoning a footballer, he takes into account “his current status, background and availability.” As a result of this, he took the example of Luis Suárez.

“I take the example of Suárez: his background, his sports news and his comments regarding competing twice a week and his incidents of knee discomfort. All this linked to the high demand that the Brazilian tournament demanded of him. I mean that when there are high-impact figures, the information is received,” he said.

So much so that it marked the difference he has with other footballers. “With Ocampo, Laquintana, Santi Bueno I need to talk more because they don’t offer as much information as others. The decisions cannot be explained. I give all these explanations because I want to be respectful of Suárez and Cavani,” he said.

Bielsa’s opinion on the media and the meeting with a journalist

During the press conference, there was a very heated moment and it was when Marcelo Bielsa referred to the work of journalists and the media.

“I can’t measure the effect it has on the fan. I see how convenient it is for the media for the coach to make resolutions for or against footballers who trigger controversy. No one escapes that since there is little capacity to analysis activates the controversy,” he said.

“Of course I am interested in the opinion of the recipients, I am not interested in what the media think. The important thing is not what is said, but the number of people who listen and act like that. I do not criticize it or what validated. I insist, all of you (because of the journalists) belong to companies that do not prioritize the construction of ideas for football lovers, but rather that the companies ask you to be heard”, argument.

“What I try to see is what the readers think, what the listeners say. Do not believe that the conclusions you draw are those that the readers, listeners or viewers reflect. You will see the scale of journalism within the institutions with more or less credibility”, closed the Argentine.

