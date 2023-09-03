Belarus has raised export duties on oil and oil products since September 1

It follows from the document that rates for crude oil, fuel oil, petroleum bitumen, petroleum jelly, paraffin and waste oil products increased to $21.4 per ton. Straight-run gasoline has risen in price to 11.7 dollars per ton. $6.4 per ton is now the rate for commercial gasoline, diesel fuel, light and medium distillates, benzene, toluene, xylenes and lubricating oils.

Earlier, the authorities of Belarus raised the cost of oil transit through the territory of their country. Experts cited the fact that the volume of oil transit through Belarus via the Druzhba pipeline has significantly decreased, as a result of which the cost of pumping each ton has increased significantly.