Lionel Scaloni, Marcelo Bielsa, Luis Zubeldía, Fernando Diniz and Abel Ferreira They became the five coaches with the most votes in the traditional 'King of America' survey of the Uruguayan newspaper The country.

In accordance with this, one of them will become the winner of the 38th edition of the award given annually on Sunday, December 31.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina coach, in the Qatar 2022 final

Champion with Argentina in the Qatar World Cup, Scaloni will seek to win for the second consecutive year after finishing first in the 2022 poll. On that occasion, the technical director who also won a Copa América with the Albiceleste obtained 107 of the 218 possible votes and surpassed to Abel Ferreira (35) and Dorival Junior (28).

For his part, Bielsa will seek to once again win an award that he already won in the 2009 season, when he was Chile's coach.

Born in the Argentine city of Rosario in 1955, the coach took charge of Uruguay in May and was in charge of guiding it in a qualifying round in which it closed the year as second. There were six official matches that the Celeste played, in which they achieved four wins and made history: they beat Brazil after more than 20 years without doing so and defeated Argentina as a visitor for the first time in the history of the qualifiers.

Fernando Diniz, coach of Fluminense.

Meanwhile, the other three candidates put the finishing touch to their respective seasons by winning important titles. Diniz won the Copa Libertadores with Brazilian team FluminenseZubeldía won the Copa Sudamericana with Liga Deportiva Universitaria of Ecuador and Abel Ferreira was champion of the Brazilian league with Palmeiras.

This Sunday, one of the five will become the winner on a day in which the 'King' and 'Queen' of America will also meet.

As reported this Wednesday by the newspaper El País, those who also received votes but were left with no chance of winning are Fernando Batista, Renato Portaluppi, Gustavo Álvarez, Nestor LorenzoDaniel Oldrá, Jorge Fossati, César Farías, Gabriel Milito, Marcelo Broli and Jorge Almirón.

EFE

