He was president of the bloc's executive arm for 3 terms; He is considered “father of the euro” and responsible for the foundations of the European Union

French politician Jacques Delors died at the age of 98 this Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023). An important figure on the French left and member of the Socialist Party, Delors was president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU (European Union). He is considered the “father of the euro”the common currency of the European bloc.

The death was confirmed by his daughter, Martine Aubry, mayor of Lille, France, at the AFP. “He died this morning at his home in Paris while sleeping”, he told the French agency.

The Brazilian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, offered its condolences to the European Union community institutions and to the family of Jacques Delors. Itamaraty highlighted the “important initiatives to advance the European integration process” of his management. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 142kB).

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, paid tribute to the socalist in a post on social media. “Your commitment, ideals and sincerity will always inspire us”, he declared.

In the position held by Delors for 10 years, Belgian Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, also paid tribute to the socialist. “It shaped entire generations of Europeans, including mine. Let us honor his legacy by constantly renewing our Europe”, he wrote on the networks.

The EU's executive arm highlighted Delors' legacy in a video posted on Instagram. “With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to one of the architects of our European Union – Jacques Delors, a man deeply committed to a united and peaceful Europe”, stated the Commission.

TRAJECTORY

Before arriving at the European Commission, Delors had been French Economy Minister from 1981 to 1984, during the government of François Mitterrand.

Longest serving president of the EU executive institution (position held for 3 terms, from 1985 to 1995), the socialist was responsible for the economic and monetary union in the bloc that would lead to the creation of the euro. Other measures, considered today to be the foundations of the European Union, were established while he was in charge of the position:

Signing, in 1992, of the Maastricht Treaty;

Signing, in 1985, of the Schengen Agreement – ​​a treaty that guarantees free movement between member states of the European Community;

Launch of the Erasmus educational cooperation program.

With the end of his administration, Delors was the favorite name to run for president of France. He, however, refused to participate in the election.