JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel in the coming months following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Bennett’s office and the White House said on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts “to stop violence and incitement to violence in Jerusalem,” Bennett’s office said in a statement, referring to clashes between Israelis and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. , in the holy city.

At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police inside the mosque complex on Friday, raising concern over a repeat of last year’s war between Israel and the Hamas Islamists who rule Gaza.

US officials have been speaking to Israeli, Palestinian and Arab representatives in the region amid the tensions.

Biden “noted the ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian officials to defuse tensions and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan” and affirmed “his unwavering support for Israel and its defense needs,” the White House said in its statement.

(By Jeffrey Heller and Steve Holland)

