Initial projections indicate that Macron was re-elected with 58% of the vote and should rule the country until 2027.

After the French election results this Sunday (April 24, 2022), global leaders congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. The centrist politician has overtaken the right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen (National Grouping) and is set to rule France until 2027.

Initial projections show Macron with 58.2% of the vote for a new term in the French government. Candidate Marine Le Pen (National Grouping) appears with 41.8% of the votes. The inauguration will be on May 13.

The projected victory breaks with a tradition unfavorable to the incumbent candidate in the last 20 years and re-elects a president for the first time since Jacques Chirac (1995-2007), in 2002.

Leaders from Europe and the world are already celebrating the victory of the French president. The future of Europe’s 2nd largest economy worried neighboring countries, as Marine Le Pen would threaten the free movement of people and goods in the EU (European Union) if elected. Le Pen’s closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin has also put European leaders on high alert.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the French president on his victory at the polls. The British prime minister highlighted the closeness of the United Kingdom with France and said he was “anxious” to continue working with Macron.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz celebrated the Frenchman’s victory over Marine Le Pen and said he was “satisfied” with the results of the polls.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen also left her message to Macron. “I look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation. Together, we will advance France and Europe”said the EU leader.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michael, also left his message to the re-elected president of France. Charles Michael said that Macron’s victory shows the “commitment” of France with the European bloc. “We can count on France for another 5 years”he said.

