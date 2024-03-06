US President Joe Biden welcomed the results of the primary elections on what is known as Super Tuesday. Biden said through his personal account on the social networking site (X): “Today, millions of voters across the country made their voices heard.” Biden added: “Every generation of Americans will face a moment when they must defend democracy.” This is our battle.”

Biden achieved victories in the Democratic primaries in the states of Maine, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Minnesota, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas, according to projections from American media networks, including CNN, NBC, and Fox News, based on the initial vote count. Millions of people participated in the elections held in 16 of the 50 states, in addition to one US region.

Super Tuesday is considered the biggest election day in the presidential nomination campaign. On the other hand, Trump strengthened his position as a confirmed candidate for the Republican Party in the presidential elections scheduled for November with a series of victories in the primaries in those states.

The results paved the way for a rerun of the race for the White House between Trump and Biden. The candidate needs at least 1,215 delegates out of 2,429 to secure his place in the November elections. The nomination will then be formally announced at the Republican Party convention in July.