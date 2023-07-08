Biden reminded Xi Jinping after his meeting with Putin of China’s dependence on the West

US President Joe Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation this spring about China’s dependence on the West. Biden stated this in an interview with CNN. Reuters.

The American president phoned Xi Jinping after the Chinese leader visited Moscow in March and agreed with Vladimir Putin to expand trade and strengthen partnerships. Biden said he advised the PRC chairman to “be careful” and remember that China depends on Western investment more than Russia. At the same time, he added that he did not threaten, but stated his observation.

Xi Jinping paid a three-day visit to Moscow at the end of March, which resulted in the countries signing two documents.