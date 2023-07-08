The 22-year-old who reported Leonardo La Russa, the third son of the president of the Senate Ignazio, will be heard by the prosecutors next Monday 10 July. This is learned from judicial sources. The girl, assisted by the lawyer Stefano Benvenuto, had filed a complaint with the Milan prosecutor’s office on 3 July.

Furthermore, from what has been learned, today none of the people who, in some way, would be informed about the evening of last May 18 when the 22-year-old – in the company of a friend – meets, in a well-known club in the center a few steps away, will not be heard from Piazza Fontana, the former high school friend. A chance encounter, then darkness, according to what the alleged victim reports (40 days after the events): she wakes up in the 21-year-old’s bed with the perception of having suffered abuse. The alleged violence would also have involved another boy, a friend of Leonardo’s, whom the young woman has never seen and who is now being identified.

Exit, write down the address of the building and take the metro. In tears, she calls her mother who at her home convinces her to go to Mangiagalli, the clinic with an anti-violence service, where an ecchymosis on her neck and a wound on her thigh are found. She tests positive for the cocaine taken before the disco and the presence of benzodiazepines is detected in her blood, due to having taken an anxiolytic.