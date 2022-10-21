Mario is possibly the best-known character in video games, which is why a video has begun to draw attention in which an Internet user claims to have found a possible plagiarism in the soundtrack of Super Mario Bros.

It was in 1983 when Super Mario Bros was released on the Japanese market, the classic arcade video game classic developed by the company Nintendowhose creation corresponds to Shigeru Miyamoto.

Now, through the social network TikTokan user @tavoarraya has made public knowledge of what appears to be a plagiarism in the soundtrack of the famous Japanese video game, whose composition is credited to Koji Kondo.

In this sense, according to what was stated by the tiktoker, apparently the admiration of the Asian composer reached such a level that he would have allegedly plagiarized songs from Sister Marian, Friendship and Piper.

It should be noted that, to date, Kondo has worked, since 1983, at Nintendo, managing to sneak into projects of the great sagas such as The Legend of Zelda, Super Smash Brosh and Star Fox. But without a doubt, his most notable compositions are found in many of the Super Mario Bros.

However, in the clip uploaded to the virtual platform it is pointed out that the main theme of the 1983 classic, particularly the main theme of the video game, the first level and many others, is heard very similar to the work T Square, from 1984, by Sister Marian. Meanwhile, he indicates that the theme of the second world, and also of all the underground, sounds very similar to Let’s Not Talk1979, from Friendship.

Likewise, the tiktoker stated, for his part, that the theme that sounds when the brothers Mario and Luigi are immunized by a star, is very similar to Summer Breezefrom 1983, by Piper.

Faced with such a revelation regarding Super Mario Bros, the video uploaded to TikTok achieved notoriety in a short time, managing to collect more than 1.2 million views and thousands of “likes” and comments.

In the comment box, many Internet users were surprised, while there were not a few TikTok users who assured that the songs in the video game are heard better than the original ones.