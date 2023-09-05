Opel is also preparing to bring a model with an electric powertrain to the market at an affordable price, close to 25,000 euros. The house of the Lightning anticipated the introduction of this car on the occasion of the IAA Mobility in Munich, with the German brand that would be ready to launch the car as early as 2026. A choice that follows the announcements of various car companies also active in the Old Continent, from Volkswagen to Tesla, with the model that would in fact complement the Corsa and Astra, both equipped with a full electric version.

Opel EV from 25,000 euros

“With Stellantis’ purely electric platforms, we will be able to offer prices that will allow us to reach a much wider audience”said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel/Vauxhall during the Munich Motor Show, as reported by Automotive News Europe.

The new electric thanks to Stellantis

However, the manager of the German brand did not provide more details on this new model. Taking advantage of the synergies within the group led by Carlos Tavares, it is easy to think that the new low-cost electric Opel can share several characteristics with the models of other brands.

Shared future

Starting with the new e-C3 which will have a price list close to 25,000 euros and which will debut in 2024. The arrival of this battery-powered compact car with the Opel brand will fully fit into the strategies of the brand which aims to become a brand of electric-only models as early as 2028. On the future compact on tap we could also see some of the design spits that the Russelsheim car manufacturer showed at the IAA Mobility with the Experimental concept car.