

The invasion of Ukraine would prove to be a “disaster” for Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Thus the US President Joe Biden, in the press conference in progress at the White House. Putin, Biden said, would face sanctions “never seen before”. The “cost” of an invasion of Ukraine, Biden said, would be “real and heavy” for Russia. Moscow, added the US president, has an “overwhelming military superiority” over Ukraine, but it would pay a very high price “for a military invasion. Biden also rejected questions regarding possible divisions within NATO over the response to be given to Moscow.” I don’t believe it, “said the president.

“I still think he doesn’t want a real war“Biden underlines. Probably, added the US president, the Russian president wants to “test” the West and NATO. For Biden, Putin is “trying to find his place between China and the West”. There is a possibility, added Biden, that Putin “enters” Ukraine, because “he has to do something”.

One of Putin’s “goals”, Biden said, is to “weaken” NATO. The US president then credited the hypothesis that Moscow could attempt a “small invasion” of parts of the Ukrainian territory. But, he reiterated, the sanctions that would follow would have a “negative impact” on the US and Europe, but a “devastating impact” for Russia.