US President Joe Biden spoke about two wishes of Russian leader Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. He announced this at a press conference broadcast on Twitteraccount of the White House.

The American president admitted the possibility of reaching agreements with the Russian Federation on the issue of non-deployment of strategic weapons in Ukraine.

“He [президент России Владимир Путин] told me he wanted two things, guarantees. One is that Ukraine will never join NATO. The second is that strategic weapons will not be deployed in Ukraine. We can come to something on the second element,” Biden explained.

He also noted that in the second case, Russia will be expected to take appropriate reciprocal steps.

Earlier, Biden threatened Russian banks, saying that they would not be able to conduct transactions with dollars in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “If they go for it, if they invade, they will pay for it. Their banks will not be able to carry out transactions with dollars,” the American leader promised. During the same press conference, Joe Biden said that Vladimir Putin had never seen sanctions like those that Washington is preparing in case the situation around Ukraine escalates.