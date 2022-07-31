US President Joe Biden has tested positive for coronavirus again after four days of negative tests in what his doctor has described as a “rebound”, although this time without symptoms.

“After testing negative on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the president tested positive late Saturday morning in an antigen test,” he explained. Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, in an official White House statement.

O’Connor explained that this so-called “rebound” can occur in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, the drug taken by the president.

Now Biden “will resume a strict isolation protocol,” according to his doctor, who points out, however, that it is not necessary to resume the president’s treatment.

“The president has not experienced any recurrence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. Obviously we will continue with a close observation », he added.

The case of Biden, who has the complete schedule of the vaccine and two booster doses against the coronavirus, has served the US Administration to encourage the population to get immunized.

The US president tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, although he has evolved favorably from the disease at all times and has only presented “very mild symptoms.”