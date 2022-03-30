US President Joe Biden has signed a law classifying extrajudicial executions, extrajudicial executions, as a hate crime.

“Hundreds and hundreds of draft laws like this have failed to be ratified,” Biden said, on Tuesday, during a signing ceremony at the White House.

He added, “Several laws related to federal hate crime have been passed over the years, including the law I signed last year on hate crimes related to the Corona virus, but there has been no federal law publicly prohibiting extrajudicial executions to date.

Representative Bobby L. Roche said the ratification of the law is the culmination of more than 200 attempts since the beginning of the twentieth century to adopt a federal law against extrajudicial killings.

“The approval of my drafts means that the full force of the United States government can be used against those who commit this heinous crime,” he added.

He explained: “We will no longer face the question: Will the lyncher be brought to justice – after the president’s signature, we have abolished this possibility.”