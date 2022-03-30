For the first time, users don’t have to worry about ink or toner as the printer itself automatically detects if consumable levels are low. When this happens, the device alerts HP and the manufacturer delivers the new cartridges to your home or office before they run out. It is also HP who is responsible for recycling the cartridges that are already used. It is a very innovative service, since without having to go from home to the store or even make a call, customers forget everything, save time and money and are not aware of whether they should buy (or not). new spare parts.

Hire HP Instant Ink It is very simple. Just check if your printer model is compatible with this service, register on the Web and enjoy for very little money – from only 0.99 euros per month – a service that offers maximum peace of mind. Their reception has been very positive. According to a study of the network The Insiders, they recommend it 98% of Spaniards who have tried it, and the opinions are outstanding, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

The printer itself alerts HP when ink or toner levels are low, and the manufacturer delivers new cartridges before they run out. There are different plans, and the cost of the service is only €0.99 per month, including ink or toner, shipping and recycling of used cartridges

The fact of being able to forget about ink or toner forever –since the cartridges are sent home when they are really needed– is one of the advantages that the respondents value the most, since in this way they do not lose even a minute looking for them in a store or buying them on the Internet. “It’s a total disregard for the printer’s ink levels, going to buy it, seeing where it’s cheaper…” admits Laura, one of its users. Alberto agrees with her, for whom “comfort” is the best thing about this service. “Getting extra-large Original HP cartridges delivered to your home before the ink runs out at no extra cost is added peace of mind,” says this young man.

flexible plans

Another of the highlights is the flexibility of the service. Because at any time you can change or, if necessary, cancel the service or any of the chosen plans at zero cost. As there is no commitment to permanence, we will not pay anything if we decide to subscribe to this service again.

There are five monthly ink or toner plans, which are adapted to the needs of each user and whose price varies depending on the number of pages to be consumed. Thus, for the ink plans, if the printing is sporadic (10 pages per month), the cost does not even reach one euro. If we make 50 copies, we will pay 3.99 euros per month, which reaches 5.99 euros with 100 sheets. If the printing is even larger (300 pages per month or 700), the price will be 11.99 and 24.99 euros, respectively. All these payments include ink, home delivery and recycling of used cartridges. And do I lose money if I do not use all the pages of the plan that I have contracted? In this case, we can accumulate those that we have not used for the following month. And if the reverse happens and the contracted pages are exceeded, additional packages can be purchased at a very low price

This flat rate allows you to print documents or photos in color at the same price as black and white, since the service is based on the number of pages that are printed and not on the volume of ink that is consumed. One more reason to take this option into account, with which you can save up to 70% on ink, with the money that this entails.

Sustainability is another strength of the HP Instant Ink service. Since they are larger cartridges, they do not need to be replaced as often. This reduces the use of materials, as less packaging is used. Sending the order to your home or office avoids unnecessary trips to the store and recycling is more convenient and free of charge (HP takes care of everything, just put the old cartridges in a prepaid envelope and send it by post). This allows much of the plastic to be reused. In fact, more than 80% of HP ink cartridges and 100% of toner cartridges are made from recycled plastic.