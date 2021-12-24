Home page politics

US President Joe Biden wants to make his candidacy for a second term also dependent on his predecessor Donald Trump. © SARAH SILBIGER / Imago

Is Joe Biden planning to run for a second term for US President? In an interview, the 79-year-old revealed his plans and looked at Donald Trump.

Washington DC – When Joe Biden * was introduced to the office of US President on January 20, 2021, the 78-year-old set a new age record on the first day of his term in office. No president of the United States had been older before. Previous record holder Ronald Reagan was 77 years and 349 days old on the day he left the White House. The old age of the Democrat was already used by the Republicans in the presidential election campaign as a central point of attack. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, christened his competitor “Sleepy Joe” (dt. Sleepy Joe) and at regular intervals denied him his mental fitness.

Should Joe Biden decide to run for a second term in the White House in just under three years, the Democrat would significantly expand the record. The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024 – 15 days before the US president’s 82nd birthday. Should Biden then run again and move into the White House for a second term, he could hold the most important office in the world until the age of 86. A major criticism for both Republicans and Democrats.

Is Biden aiming for a second term? US President is also following Trump’s predecessor

So far, the 79-year-old has been largely covered when it comes to his ambitions for a second term. But in an interview broadcast on Wednesday evening with the television station ABC, the US president finally ventured a little out of cover and also spoke about external factors that would influence a renewed candidacy. “When I have the health that I have now (…) then I will run again,” Biden said, initially a little cautious.

When the reporter asked to what extent a candidacy by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump for the Republicans would influence his own aspirations, the 79-year-old became clear. A candidacy by Donald Trump would “increase the chances that I will run,” said Biden. Before that, the US President had reacted to the question with a smile and stated: “You are trying to tempt me.”

Donald Trump ahead of renewed presidential candidacy in 2024 – Republican favorite

Even more than a year after his electoral defeat by Biden, Donald Trump almost believes that there was manipulation in favor of Biden in the 2020 presidential election and that his election victory was “stolen”. Trump’s allegations against Biden and the election control culminated in the riots on January 6, 2020, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington DC to prevent the US Senate from confirming the election result at the last minute. Five people were killed in the riot.

Donald Trump is probably toying with a candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. © Al Drago / Imago

However, the former US president has also not yet made a clear public commitment to running for three years. However, Trump is considered by experts to be the favorite for the Republican Party’s candidacy. However, the entrepreneur would also be 78 years old in the upcoming election. In the meantime, however, it has become quiet about Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris, who was already seen as the logical successor to the US President during the election campaign. Harris, 57, appears to be struggling to find her place in the White House. She is entrusted with particularly sensitive tasks, including the migration crisis on the border with Mexico. (fd)