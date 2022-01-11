By Jeff Mason and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Tuesday that the country is on the right track in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, even as the U.S. faces a surge in infections from the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

White House officials said the situation is different from earlier phases of the pandemic, as more people are protected by coronavirus vaccines and boosters.

“I’m confident we’re on the right track,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

However, he acknowledged being concerned about the pace at which the virus is spreading around the world because “it’s not slowing down much”.

While Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of cases could overwhelm hospital systems.

The U.S. reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily reading in the world, on the back of Omicron.

There were more than 136,604 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the country, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year, according to Monday’s count.

(By Jeff Mason in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Chris Gallagher)

