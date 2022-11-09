In a speech, US President Joe Biden reacts optimistically to the preliminary results of the Midterms. All results are not yet in, but it is already clear that the loss of the Democrats is much less severe than planned, even if there is a real chance that the Republicans will get their hands on the House of Representatives. It is still unclear for the Senate who will get the upper hand. The president has not yet decided whether he will run again in the 2024 elections, he said on Wednesday.

Although the Democrats expected heavy losses, the damage appears to be not too bad for the time being and they lose fewer seats than expected overall. According to the preliminary results, Democrats have 187 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to 203 for the Republicans. The Senate currently has 48 seats for Democrats and 49 for Republicans.

It is still unclear whether Democrats will lose control of the House of Representatives. Republicans have already won several seats, but votes have yet to be counted for dozens of districts. Republicans must gain a net gain of five seats to gain control of the House. It will also be a dime on its side for the Senate.

Good day for democracy

Biden calls it a ‘good day for democracy’. “Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but the people have spoken and sent a clear signal that they want to preserve democracy,” he said. The president points out that the elections went smoothly and without interference. With this he wants to immediately suppress possible Republican claims of election fraud.

“Although we don’t know all the results yet, we already know this: the expected red wave is not there,” said Biden. The president was always optimistic, he says, even if it irritated some people. He also refers to the record number of young voters who went to the polls this time.

The president listed some Democratic achievements of the past two years, such as a massive reduction in the budget deficit. "If you look at the polls, you see that an overwhelming majority of the American people support my economic policies," he said optimistically.

Collaboration

“Regardless of what the final election results will be, I am willing to work with my Republican colleagues,” Biden promised. “The American people have made it clear that they want clear cooperation.”

After returning from the G20, the president plans to invite leaders of both parties to the White House. However, he has no intention of supporting Republican proposals that will hit citizens’ pockets, he says, such as cuts in drug reimbursement and tax breaks that only help the very wealthy.

Elections 2024

Biden himself has no intention of changing course, he guarantees. The president points out that he became president for three reasons: to restore the soul of the country, to bring the country back together and to implement economic reforms that benefit the entire population, not just the elite.

When asked whether he wants to run again in the 2024 elections, Biden did not give a clear answer. That is currently the plan, but he respects fate and the decision will only be made after consultation with his family, he emphasizes.

According to the president, that will probably be sometime in early 2023.