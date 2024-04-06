The president of the United States, Joe Biden, raised $90 million in March and his electoral campaign assures that he has $192 million at his disposal; more than double what his rival, Donald Trump, manages, who has 93 million.

In a race for the White House in which polls place both of them very evenly or give the advantage to the Republican, and which analysts believe could be the most expensive in history, economic distance is one of the great assets with those played by the democrat.

The president's fundraising haul in March was driven, in large part, by a single event: the electoral event that brought together the last three Democratic presidents – Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Biden – at Radio City Music Hall in New York to a meeting with his voters. That star-studded event brought in $26 million in a single night.

According to the Biden campaign, the amount of cash they have is the largest “of any Democratic candidate in history.” “It is a drastic contrast to Trump's cash-strapped operation, which relies on billionaires and diverts the limited funds available to him to pay his various legal bills,” said Biden campaign chairwoman Julie Chávez Rodríguez in a statement. release.

The Democrat's electoral team emphasizes that most of the amounts received come from small donors, to contrast with his Republican rival, whom he characterizes as increasingly dependent on the checks provided by multimillionaire cronies to cover his copious legal expenses. , of more than one hundred million dollars, in the lawsuits it faces.

According to Democrats, in the first three months of the year 96% of donations to Biden's campaign were for amounts less than $200. In that period, the donor email list doubled in size.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The Republican campaign replies that its more modest fundraising results are due to the fact that Trump only closed the candidacy in March, after his remaining rival, Nikki Haley, announced her resignation, and legally this limited the amounts he could receive. Now that he is the official candidate, private donations can be much higher.

The announcement of the Democratic campaign this Saturday came, precisely, hours before the former president celebrated his own major electoral event in Palm Beach, Florida, with which he aspired to rival the meeting of the three presidents and break fundraising records for exceed 43 million dollars.

At the Republican event, organized by billionaire John Paulson, a hedge fund manager, the presence of several of Trump's former rivals in the primaries is expected, such as Senator Tim Scott or businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, as well as large donors. of the party who opted for other candidates before Trump.