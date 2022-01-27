The US Democratic Party may lose its narrow majority in both houses of Congress after the November midterm elections. This was stated in an interview with Lenta.ru by the president of the American University in Moscow, political scientist Eduard Lozansky.

The specialist noted that this would complicate the already difficult situation in which US President Joe Biden found himself due to growing dissatisfaction with his policies. “If this [потеря демократами большинства в Конгрессе] If it happens, impeachment attempts will begin almost immediately, including, as a pretext, the president’s inability to perform his functions for health reasons, ”Lozansky predicted.

According to him, Vice President Kamala Harris will not be able to help Biden with anything, since her ratings are even lower than those of the American leader. The political scientist recalled that against this background, there were even speculations in the media about the possible return of Hillary Clinton to big politics. In addition, a scenario is being discussed in which Donald Trump will be able to be elected to the House of Representatives of the US Congress, where he will subsequently take the post of speaker, becoming the third person in the country.

According to survey public opinion poll conducted by Pew Research, Biden’s approval rating dropped to 41 percent. In addition, Morning Consult presented a study according to which Biden became one of the most unpopular presidents of the country in the history of the United States. The decline in confidence came amid rising unemployment, inflation and the poor state of the national health system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 16, former US President Trump announced his imminent return to the White House. The former leader of the country at a rally of his supporters in Florence, Arizona, promised to return to office in 2024. He also noted the need to “make America great again.”