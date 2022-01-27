South Korea’s military said on Thursday that North Korea had apparently fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, in the sixth round of missile tests this month.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of what it assumes were two ballistic missiles at around 8 a.m. Thursday local time near Hahung on North Korea’s east coast.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported, quoting a Japanese government source, that the two supposed missiles apparently landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korea this month tested tactical guided missiles, two hypersonic missiles capable of maneuvering after takeoff, and a rail-mounted missile system.

The series of missile tests drew criticism from the governments of the United States and Japan and led to meetings at the United Nations Security Council, which imposed sanctions on North Korea for violating resolutions banning ballistic missile testing.