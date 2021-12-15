Home page world

divide

US President Joe Biden (r) speaks to two women in front of the rubble of a house in the state of Kentucky. © Andrew Harnik / AP / dpa

These are difficult hours in the US state of Kentucky: The weekend tornadoes cost dozens of lives and destroyed livelihoods. President Biden visits the disaster area and announces aid.

Mayfield – After the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky, with dozens of deaths, US President Joe Biden has promised the state and the affected local residents all possible government aid.

more on the subject Half-timbered houses also affected by the flood: salvation for many What does the coming-out of the partner do? Fraunhofer: The range of e-trucks is often enough

He will do everything in his power to help rebuild – and for as long as necessary, promised Biden on Wednesday during a visit to the disaster area. The extent of the destruction is “almost unbelievable”.

Disaster control authority is ready

“Those tornadoes devoured everything in their path,” said Biden. Addressing the residents of Dawson Springs Township, he added, “They will recover and they will rebuild.”

Biden announced that the federal government in Kentucky would bear the full cost of salvage work, clearing rubble and emergency rescue operations for a month. He had previously promised the southeastern state that the costs would be covered by 75 percent. Biden emphasized that the disaster control agency Fema is ready to help affected residents.

Immediately beforehand, Biden had also visited the particularly affected town of Mayfield. There he saw numerous damaged or completely destroyed houses and spoke to local residents on a tour. He had come to listen and make sure local authorities were getting all the help available, he said.

More than 70 dead

Rebuilding will take a long time, Biden warned. “We won’t go away. I promise you the federal government will be involved until it is rebuilt. ”Before that, Biden had flown over the disaster area to get an aerial view of the situation.

The tornadoes wreaked havoc on Saturday night. More than 70 people were killed in Kentucky alone, and dozen were still missing on Wednesday. dpa