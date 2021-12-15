Naraka: Bladepoint is a battle royale Like no other, instead of focusing on weapons or magic for their mechanics, all of their fighters use hand-to-hand combat on the battlefield. And now you can take control of one of the most important martial artists of our time.

We are talking of course about the legendary Bruce Lee, who will be receiving seven unique costumes within the game. According to a press release, the characters Tianhai, Kurumi, Yueshan, and Valda will be among the first to receive these outfits, which are inspired by movies like Enter The Dragon, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and more.

Similarly, 24 Entertainment announced a free trial of Naraka: Bladepoint December 17-20 and yes, this test will give you access to the skins of Bruce Lee as well as the new nunchuks.

Via: Official statement