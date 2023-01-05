Joe Biden misspoke and named US Vice President Kamala Harris President

US President Joe Biden, speaking about the security of the country’s southern border, praised Vice President Kamala Harris for the work done and named her president again. Broadcast on the official channel of the White House in YouTube.

“President Harris has led this effort to improve the situation in the countries from which they [мигранты] leaving,” the American leader said.

Harris’s efforts have raised more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, Biden said.

In October, Biden wished Harris a happy birthday and called her a great president. “Recently it was also Kamala’s birthday. She is 30 years old. Happy birthday to the great president!” he said.

In June 2021, Texas Rep. Ronnie Jackson, who served as a White House physician during Donald Trump’s presidency, sent a letter to Joe Biden demanding a cognitive test to prove he was “mentally ready” to lead the country.