It is no secret to anyone that Barcelona is on the hunt for a means of containment that replaces the possible departure of Sergio Busquets, Joan Laporta himself has reported that the ‘5’ has an offer from the MLS and that although there is a willingness to talk of the possible renewal, for the moment the possibility that the Barcelona captain leaves the club are real and high.
Being so, Barcelona has sounded out several names within the market to reinforce the contention average and although the list of options is very wide, for the moment the culés have not opted for any specific player. Right now the blaugrana will not move within the winter market and will make decisions in summer, for which they have decided to be interested in a Brazilian of the new generation that they would like to recruit and would do so with the help of Betis, in an operation similar to “Emerson “.
Barcelona would be very interested in Danilo, a 21-year-old midfielder who has already played more than 140 games with Palmeiras. The culé club sees in the man who has already been called up to the Brazilian National Team a potential market option, for which they could invest around 25 million euros in his signing and immediately transfer him to Betis, the club with which which have an excellent relationship, so that those of the city of Seville are in charge of adapting it to Spanish football and giving it a name within Europe.
