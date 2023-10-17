US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden “will reaffirm that Hamas does not defend the right of the Palestinian people to dignity and self-determination, and will again examine the humanitarian needs of all civilians in Gaza.”

He added that the US President “will reiterate our conviction that Hamas does not represent the vast majority of the Palestinian people, who are also victims.”

Biden will arrive in the Jordanian capital from Israel, which he will visit on the same day to express his solidarity after the unprecedented attack launched against it by Hamas from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7th.