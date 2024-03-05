AP: Biden loses to little-known candidate in American Samoa caucuses

Joe Biden lost to little-known candidate Jason Palmer in the Democratic caucuses in American Samoa, a US overseas territory. About it reports Associated Press.

A total of 91 ballots were cast by voters at these meetings. Palmer received 51 votes, Biden – 40.

Based on the results of the caucuses in the American Samo, the votes of six candidates are distributed, who will support one or another candidate for presidential nomination at the summer convention of the Democratic Party.