“I desperately need your help.” President Joe Biden did not mince words this Tuesday during his visit to Nevada and Arizona, two states that he won in 2020 with the help of the Latino vote. Things don't look so good four years later. The Western regions are in the air heading into the November 5 elections. They are two of the six battlegrounds between the Democrat and Donald Trump. The president has visited the cities of Reno, Las Vegas and Phoenix to mobilize the Latino vote, an unavoidable political force that he must conquer if he wants to triumph again. “This election is not a referendum on my figure. We have to choose between me or a guy named Trump,” he said in front of 75 people at a Mexican restaurant in Arizona. This morning his campaign launched Latinos with Biden-Harris, an initiative that aims to stop the growth of the Republican candidate among the Hispanic electorate.

“Last week Trump and I secured our candidacies… And we are going to beat him again,” Biden said in Reno, Nevada. The election, she said, is a matter of “values.” “Who are we with? “What are we trying to accomplish?” he asked the audience after reading them a couple of quotes in which his adversary promises tax benefits for the richest if he returns to the White House. “He wants to undo everything we have achieved,” he told his supporters. And he added: “We have never had a president who did or said the things this guy has done.”

Biden has taken advantage of his visit to promote the economic achievements of his Administration, known as Bidenomics. The president assured that both inflation and unemployment have decreased. “When I became president, unemployment had reached 30% here. We are reversing this. Nevada has created 274,000 employees lost in the pandemic and added another 124,000. There are more people working in the State today than ever before in history,” he stated.

His Government has had a difficult time selling ordinary citizens the macroeconomic benefits obtained thanks to its economic rescue program. Biden has landed in Nevada with the promise of making housing more affordable, one of the biggest concerns on the minds of thousands of Americans who see the price of their rents rise at a dizzying pace. His Administration intends to inject 1 billion dollars into the entity with that objective. 70% of the resources will be allocated to homes for seniors. In Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, developments are being built with 200 affordable housing apartments and about 1,000 apartments for senior residents, according to the White House.

Falling popularity

In Arizona, Biden chose an old Mexican restaurant in Phoenix to send a message to the Hispanic electorate. “You were one of the reasons why I was able to defeat Donald Trump (…) Anyone who does not pay attention to Latinos is really stupid,” the president said inside El Portal, which opened its doors in 1947 and is decorated with brightly colored murals, one of them of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The business is owned by two veteran Democrats and activists, Mary Rose and Earl Wilcox. They have organized fundraisers for other party candidates such as Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs and Ruben Gallego, who aspires to reach the Senate instead of Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

The state is one of those that gave Trump the most trouble on election night 2020. Biden won what was until then a solid Republican bastion by just 11,000 votes. This was possible due to the growth of the Latino electorate and the anger of the traditional conservative base that Trump provoked with his disrespect for the influential former senator John McCain. 25% of Arizona voters are Latino. Biden and Kamala Harris have focused a good part of their campaign on this pivotal state. The vice president visited the region on March 8 to talk about another of her priorities, women's reproductive rights.

Biden dedicated part of his 12-minute speech in El Portal to remembering how Trump burst into politics in 2016. “He said that Latinos were criminals and rapists. What the hell is he talking about? “We are the way we are because this is the most diverse country in the world,” said the president, who will announce this Wednesday an investment of several billion dollars for Intel to expand semiconductor production in the United States.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the head of the Biden and Harris campaign, assures that the Latino vote is vital for the Democratic victory in 2024. The campaign focused on this demographic wants to show that the Administration is investing in the Hispanic community. This includes television advertisements in Spanish in prime time and during sporting events. Additionally, Texas Congresswoman Verónica Escobar will become a spokesperson for issues of importance to Latinos, who represent almost 19% of American society.

The campaign initiative wants to stop the loss of support among Latinos. A survey conducted by Axios and Telemundo assures that 32% of this group believe that none of the parties works for them. The figure has grown, since it was 25% a year ago.

Specialists like Nate Silver, the founder of the electoral blog FiveThirtyEight, believe that Biden only leads among Hispanic voters by 7%. Four years ago she was 25%. Additionally, favorable views of Trump within the community have grown. 32% of those surveyed have a positive image of the former president. The Republican candidate said during a rally over the weekend that immigrants “are not people.”

